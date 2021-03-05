Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,885. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

