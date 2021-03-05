Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.