Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,882 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $255,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 281,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.00. 74,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

