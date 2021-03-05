Elitium Price Reaches $5.02 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $151.16 million and $253,718.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00010593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

