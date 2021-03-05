Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Tops $375,437.95

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $375,437.95 and $140.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.52 or 0.03116932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,472,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,421,668 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

