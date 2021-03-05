Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Capitalization Tops $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

