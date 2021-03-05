Elysian One Day Volume Reaches $59,280.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $110,577.00 and approximately $59,280.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00758580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

