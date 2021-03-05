Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.50

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.50 and traded as low as $40.21. Emera shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 2,434 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMRAF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

