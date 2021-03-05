Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.11.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 327,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. Emera has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

