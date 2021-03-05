Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 28th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,065,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 606,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,418. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

