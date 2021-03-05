Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 28th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,065,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 606,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,418. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
