Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $71,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

