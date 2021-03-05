Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0217 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.90 million and $28.48 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.47 or 0.00428253 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00038615 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.91 or 0.04036504 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00038601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.