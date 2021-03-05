Energi (NRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.60 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004142 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $75.78 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00298778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $972.33 or 0.02053215 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,638,699 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.