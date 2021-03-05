Energycoin Reaches Market Cap of $296,509.32 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $296,509.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.