Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.73% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $199,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE EPAC opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.90 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

