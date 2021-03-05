Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.45

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 45037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Desjardins began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.