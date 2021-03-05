Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.92

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 1239317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.71.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

