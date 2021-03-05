ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.34

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 609876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on E. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENI by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the period.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

