EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 3,751,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,112,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

