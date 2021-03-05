Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96. 146,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 161,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.