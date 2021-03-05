Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96. 146,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 161,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.
Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
About Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)
Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.
