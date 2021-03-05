Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $815,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock traded down $17.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.54. 81,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

