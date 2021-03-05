Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

