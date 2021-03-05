EnterCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $227,564.62 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $227,564.62 and approximately $23,862.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00750062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00042512 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

