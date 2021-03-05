Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Raised by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. 310,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

