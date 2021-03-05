Enzyme Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00750258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

