EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,662,000 after acquiring an additional 221,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

