EOS Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00007648 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,573,005 coins and its circulating supply is 951,072,593 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.