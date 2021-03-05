EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $23,530.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00471194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00069366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00468795 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

