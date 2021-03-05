EOSDT Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $10,229.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00463995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00463670 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

