Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,741,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,576. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

