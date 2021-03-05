Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 28,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,583. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

