Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of EFX opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

