Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.78

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.78 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 150.80 ($1.97). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 662,204 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £531.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

