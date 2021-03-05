Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.