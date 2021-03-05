Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.01% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

