Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.