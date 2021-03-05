Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.81% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 636,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -34.90. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.