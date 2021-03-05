Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Sunrun stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,335.83 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.