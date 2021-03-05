Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.94 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

