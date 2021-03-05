Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Covetrus, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covetrus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Covetrus by 207.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Covetrus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

