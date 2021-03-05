Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FS Development Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMTX)

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS Development’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FS Development in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FS Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $14.15 on Friday. FS Development has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

About FS Development

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

