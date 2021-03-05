Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,572. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.17.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

