Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXK. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

