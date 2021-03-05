Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnWave Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnWave in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 million.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on EnWave from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$151.52 million and a P/E ratio of -34.87.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

