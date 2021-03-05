Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

