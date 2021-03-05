Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $76.25.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

