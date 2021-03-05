Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

ROKU opened at $359.95 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.51 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.79 and a 200-day moving average of $289.26.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

