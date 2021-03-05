Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spin Master Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Shares of TOY opened at C$38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 144.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.14. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$39.64.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

