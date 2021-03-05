Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

WSBC stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 100.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.