Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (AGS, AMGN, ATTO, AVGO, BJ, BURL, COO, COST, DMTK, EOAN)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $8.00 to $10.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $230.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $290.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $435.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $378.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $360.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $405.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.90 ($15.18) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity to C$14.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$7.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $60.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $38.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $40.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

