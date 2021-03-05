Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (AGS, AMGN, ATTO, AVGO, BJ, BURL, COO, COST, DMTK, EOAN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $8.00 to $10.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $230.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $290.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $435.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $378.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $360.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $405.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.90 ($15.18) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity to C$14.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$7.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $60.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $38.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $40.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

